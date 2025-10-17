Dollar General to pay $400,000 fine for charging more than listed on shelves at Colorado stores

COLORADO (KRDO) – Colorado Attorney General (AG) Phil Weiser announced Thursday that Dollar General has agreed to pay a $400,000 fine after an investigation found the company was charging Colorado consumers more for products at the register than the prices that were listed on shelves.

The AG's office says in addition to paying the fine, the company has agreed to correct its business practices, and is required under the settlement to post signs in their stores telling customers it will honor the lowest price in the event of any discrepancy.

“When shoppers are going to the store, they are entitled to pay the price at the cash register that they see on shelves,” said AG Weiser. “In this case, Dollar General was telling their customers that they would be charged one price and actually charging them another, and I am now holding them accountable for this wrongful conduct."

Dollar General currently operates over 20,000 stores in 48 states, and hosts 70 locations in Colorado alone, including in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Fountain.

The AG's office said the investigation began in 2023, when investigators with the Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) conducted five routine inspections at Dollar General stores in Weld and Larimer County. The company failed three of those.

Stores fail inspections when over 2% of the prices on the shelf are different from the price customers are paying at the register.

Those failed inspections led the AG's office to conduct its own inspections at locations across the state in 2024 and 2025. Of the 18 completed inspections, the company failed 12.

In addition to paying the fine, the company has agreed to conduct price audits in all Colorado stores for the next three years and improve its employee training on price accuracy. Read the full settlement agreement here.

In July 2023, AG Weiser previously settled with Walmart over similar issues with overcharging customers. The $3 million settlement was directed to food access and diaper programs, filling a critical need statewide, the AG's office said.

If you see any retailers posting prices on the shelf that differ from what you're charged at the register, you're encouraged to file a complaint with the AG's office at StopFraudColorado.gov.

