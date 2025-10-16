El Paso County Sheriff releases list of 26 individuals turned over to ICE custody

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal has released a new list of individuals transferred from the county jail into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), continuing a policy his office began earlier this year.

The latest list includes 26 individuals transferred between July 1 and Sept. 30 who were all previously booked into the El Paso County Jail on a variety of criminal charges, ranging from vehicle theft and assault to kidnapping and attempted murder, Roybal says.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to transparency, I am once again releasing a list of individuals and their associated criminal charges connected to the safe and secure transfer of custody to our federal partners at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement," Roybal said.

In a statement, Roybal also urged Gov. Jared Polis and members of the Colorado legislature to recognize what he called a "critical need" for law enforcement to cooperate with federal agents to "hold individuals accountable for criminal behavior" as we approach the 2026 legistative session.

Read the full list of individuals transferred to ICE custody between July 1 and Sept. 30 here.

The sheriff's office's practice of publicly releasing information about jail-to-ICE transfers began in early 2025, following statewide debates over the legality of local law enforcement cooperation with ICE.

Roybal has previously expressed strong support for collaborating with ICE, emphasizing his desire to work closely with the agency. Last year, he told KRDO13 his office worked with county attorneys to find a way to comply with Colorado law, which limits law enforcement's cooperation with ICE, while maintaining communication with federal immigration authorities.

Currently, El Paso County Jail officials ask individuals about their place of birth during booking – information their software then flags for ICE. The agency is then able to place a hold on undocumented inmates, giving them six hours to pick them up and take them into their custody.

