Life flight lands on Highway 115 following serious semi crash

today at 2:39 PM
Published 2:37 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A life flight response landed on Highway 115 around 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 after a crash between a semi-truck and a sedan, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP confirmed the crash occurred around 1:49 p.m. near Turkey Canyon Ranch Road and Butts Road.

Further details about the extent of the injuries and what led to the crash have not yet been released. The incident remains under investigation.

Abby Smith

