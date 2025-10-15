Multiple airports refuse to play Kristi Noem video that blames Democrats for government shutdown

By Alexandra Skores, Hanna Park, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Major US airports from New York to Oregon and North Carolina to Nevada have refused to play a “public service announcement” from Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem at security checkpoints in which she blames Democrats for the federal government shutdown.

The video is playing on monitors controlled by the Transportation Security Administration at Detroit Metro Airport in Michigan and Bismarck Airport Airport in North Dakota, the airports confirmed to CNN, but many airports have refused to allow it on screens that they control.

The dispute highlights the remarkable push by the Department of Homeland Security to insert a political message into the airport security experience that virtually every air traveler must go through.

“It is TSA’s top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe,” the video, which was released last week and first obtained by Fox News, starts.

But the message quickly turns political.

“However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay.”

TSA checkpoints often include videos featuring government officials welcoming travelers and explanations of procedures, but they usually do not contain political messages.

Passengers at Albany International Airport in New York were shown the video briefly, before the airport authority took it down.

“The footage in question was placed on the monitors by TSA personnel without prior notice to the Albany County Airport Authority or airport staff,” Matt Hunter, airport director of communications, said in a statement. “In keeping with longstanding policies of not displaying political messaging or content of any kind, ACAA has made the decision to discontinue airing the video.”

A spokesperson for Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas told CNN in a statement it “declined” to display the video because of its “political messaging that did not align with the neutral, informational nature of the public service announcements typically shown at the security checkpoints.”

Airport officials have cited a variety of reasons for refusing to play the video, from its “political content” to a potential violation of federal law.

“We did not consent to playing the video in its current form, as we believe the Hatch Act clearly prohibits use of public assets for political purposes and messaging,” said Molly Prescott, spokesperson for the Port of Portland, which operates the city’s airport.

The Hatch Act is a 1939 law which prohibits political activities of federal employees to ensure government programs are administered in a nonpartisan fashion.

Prescott added Oregon law also states no public employee can promote or oppose any political committee, party or affiliation.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the major airports around New York City, also refused to show the video on airport-controlled screens, citing “longstanding policies prevent airing of politically partisan messages at our facilities.”

In Westchester County, just north of New York City, the airport will not display the video either.

“The PSA politicizes the impacts of a federal government shutdown on TSA Operations, and the County finds the tone to be unnecessarily alarmist,” County Executive Ken Jenkins said in a statement. “It is inappropriate, unacceptable, and inconsistent with the values we expect from our nation’s top public officials.”

A Port of Seattle spokesperson also told CNN Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will not play the video “due to the political nature of the content.”

“We continue to urge bipartisan efforts to end the government shutdown and are working to find ways to support federal employees working without pay at SEA during the shutdown,” the spokesperson said.

In a statement to CNN Tuesday morning, the Department of Homeland Security reiterated much of the language from the video, including blaming the shutdown on Democrats.

“Our security operations remain largely unimpacted at this time. It’s unfortunate our workforce has been put in this position due to political gamesmanship,” the statement said. “Our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government.”

Several additional airports noted they do not own any screens that could show the video, including airports in Austin, Texas, Boston, Denver, Little Rock, Palm Beach and Tampa.

Airports who have confirmed to CNN they will not show the video include

Albany (NY) International Airport

Albuquerque International Sunport

Baltimore/Washington International Airport

Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport

Bradley (CT) International Airport

Buffalo Niagara (NY) International Airport

Capital Region (Lansing, MI) International Airport

Charlotte Douglas (NC) International Airport

Chicago Midway International Airport

Chicago O’Hare International Airport

Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester (NY) International Airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport

Harry Reid (Las Vegas) International Airport

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Indianapolis International Airport

LaGuardia Airport

Miami International Airport

Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport

Newark Liberty International Airport

New York Stewart International Airport

Philadelphia International Airport

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Portland International Airport

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Springfield–Branson (MO) National Airport

Westchester County (NY) Airport

