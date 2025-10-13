Stephen Colbert’s late night show might be ending, but he’s staying busy booking gigs

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Stephen Colbert might have a future in this acting thing.

The late night talk show host is staying booked and busy, even as the months wind down for his “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

It was announced in July by CBS that the show would be ending in May 2026, so another one of the network’s shows had some fun with Colbert being “killed off.”

On the season three premiere of “Elspeth,” Colbert had a cameo as a talk show host who dies. (The Show reunited him with long-time collaborator Amy Sedaris, too.)

And that’s not his only acting gig.

Colbert is also keeping in it the Paramount (the parent company of CBS) family by voicing the character of the Starfleet Academy’s Digital Dean of Students on the forthcoming “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” series.

He made the announcement in a video shared during New York ComicCon.

“Folks I’m sorry I couldn’t be in person with you today but I’m a perfectionist and I just didn’t have enough bunting for my Mugato costume,” he joked. “However nothing could stop me from sharing this exciting news. I am honored to announce that my beautiful voice will be joining ‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ as the digital dean of students.”

The new show will debut January 15, 2026.

