Public comment restricted on Charlie Kirk Remembrance Day resolution, sparking debate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Several people contacted KRDO13 up in arms after they weren't allowed to sign up for public comment at Tuesday's Colorado Springs City Council meeting. They said they wanted to speak to the council about the resolution to honor the U.S. Senate's designation of October 14, 2025, as Charlie Kirk Remembrance Day.

RELATED: Local Southern Colorado governments weigh their own honoring of Charlie Kirk on Oct. 14

A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs City Council told KRDO13 that council leadership has the power to not allow public comment for agenda items, if they choose.

That same spokesperson said that at least three people had been turned away.

KRDO13 has spoken to multiple Colorado Springs City Councilors about the decision not to allow public comment and will update this report later tonight. More information will be available live on KRDO13 after the NFL game at 9:15 p.m. and then at 10 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.