Earth’s ‘new reality,’ sports fan rage, kids and smartphones: Catch up on the day’s stories

1️⃣ ‘New reality’

The planet is reaching the first in a series of catastrophic and potentially irreversible tipping points, according to a new report. We’re experiencing heat waves, floods, droughts and wildfires — but there are even bigger impacts on the horizon.

2️⃣ Sticking point

Once again, Obamacare has brought the federal government to a standstill. Republicans and Democrats are locked in a battle over the landmark health reform law, and premiums could more than double.

3️⃣ Chilly relations

The US and Canada’s long-standing friendship is showing cracks, strained by tariffs and talk of a 51st state. Now, the “boycott America” movement is hurting businesses caught in the middle.

4️⃣ Bad behavior

It’s always fun to watch your favorite team play live and in person, but things can quickly get out of hand among fans. The stands at sporting events sometimes feel like battlegrounds.

5️⃣ ‘Airport beach’

No trip to the Caribbean is complete without a visit to Maho Beach — a paradise for aviation enthusiasts and thrill-seekers alike. Planes swoop in to land less than 100 feet above your head.

Watch this

👗 Never too late to celebrate: Actress Constance Marie didn’t have a quinceañera, the coming-of-age celebration for 15-year-old Latin American girls. So on her 60th birthday, she reimagined the tradition.

Top headlines

Check this out

🐃 Beautiful creatures: Water buffaloes have become prized show animals in Thailand. A festival in Chonburi celebrates the harvest season and spotlights the animals that once were vital to Thai agriculture.

Quiz time

🐦 A centuries-old sandal made of twigs and grass was found in the nest of what type of bird in Spain?

A. White stork

B. Golden eagle

C. Bearded vulture

D. Monk parakeet

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

✅ Most popular in Friday’s newsletter: IRS makes changes that will affect your taxes this year and next

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Bearded vultures build carefully crafted nests that serve multiple generations.

