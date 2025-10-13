Colorado Springs religious leaders react to Israel-Gaza ceasefire deal, release of hostages

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- After two years of the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, a ceasefire deal has been signed.

President Trump and other world leaders were in Egypt on Monday to sign the deal and discuss the next phases of reconstructing Gaza.

The 20 remaining hostages held by Hamas were released in two groups, bringing relief throughout Israel.

Israel also released more than 1,700 Palestinian detainees who were detained in the last two years, plus 250 prisoners serving life or long sentences.

KRDO13 spoke with local religious leaders about the relief they felt seeing those people released.

"I wear this dog tag, which says 'Our hearts are captive in Gaza.' Bring them home now with the little yellow ribbon on it as well. I've worn this every day for almost two years. When I'm out in public, I've worn it, when I'm sitting at home, I've worn it, and every day that I put it on, I think to myself there has to be hope," said Rabbi Sherwood at Temple Shalom.

Sherwood says he stayed up until three in the morning watching the final hostages cross back into Israel, calling it a moment of answered prayers.

"It's a moment of great joy, it's amazing that after two years, there were still twenty living hostages that were returned to their families," said Rabbi Sherwood.

He says while there’s relief, the community is also remembering those who didn’t make it home and holding onto hope that this ceasefire leads to something lasting.

Rabbi Sherwood also said he believes tomorrow is a new day to start working on the solution to the rest of the problems in the Middle East.

