Local CEO sleeps on park bench overnight to raise money on World Homeless Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Today is World Homeless Day, and one local leader is raising money and bringing attention to the cause in a unique way.

Travis Williams, CEO and President of Springs Rescue Mission, is spending 24 hours sitting on a park bench outside the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. Springs Rescue Mission is a Christian nonprofit that helps people in the Pikes Peak region overcome homelessness, poverty, and addiction.

Williams began his 24-hour challenge at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9. During this time, he's been engaging in open conversations with community members about homelessness. On Thursday, he spoke with Mayor Yemi Mobolade, city councilmembers and county commissioners, and guests from the Mission. So far, he estimates he's had about 20 conversations, all centered on finding robust solutions to homelessness in Colorado Springs.

KRDO checked in with Williams overnight, who said that he'd had a lot of time to reflect. He said it was difficult to sleep, which is common for people sleeping outside, due to constant interruptions and potential danger.

"For folks who are on the street, nighttime can be, really dangerous. You're sleeping with one eye open. If you can't get a good night's sleep, it's going to be really, really hard for you to take that next step. It's going to be really hard for you to have the clarity to talk with somebody about your mental health, to see somebody about your physical health."

He continued that this experience has made him even more grateful for places like Springs Rescue Mission.

“In reality, I don't have to be on this bench. There's a place - Springs Rescue Mission - that I could go where I know I can get in out of the elements, I know I'll be in a safe environment, I know there will be a restroom.”

You can livestream the fundraiser and donate by clicking here.

