A ‘full-fledged’ nor’easter could bring heavy rain, wind and coastal flooding to the East Coast this weekend

(CNN) — A nor’easter is about to develop off the Southeast coast and this coastal storm could bring some serious threats along with dreary weather for parts of the East Coast through the weekend.

It all starts with a potent cold front that’s swinging east over the United States this week and delivering crisp, truly autumnal weather in its wake. That front will eventually slow down and stall once it reaches the Southeast at the end of the week.

The nor’easter is expected to develop along that stalled front on Saturday just off the Southeast coast and will likely churn up seas, deliver drenching coastal rain and whip up gusty winds from Florida through the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic. It could turn out to be a “full-fledged” and “rather significant” nor’easter, the Weather Prediction Center warned.

A nor’easter is just a coastal storm named based on the direction from which its winds slam into the coast: northeast. Nor’easters are notorious snow producers in winter, but they can happen at any time of year, bringing heavy rain instead. They’re most frequent between September and April and usually develop between Georgia and New Jersey. The strongest nor’easters are also being supercharged by planet-warming fossil fuel pollution, a July study found.

It’s still unclear exactly how long this nor’easter will loiter near the coast once it develops and how strong it will get. A lingering storm would mean days of heavy rain, wind and coastal flooding. A stronger storm would ramp up the severity of those impacts.

Regardless of how long it stays, the nor’easter will also drive rough surf that could make swimming dangerous and further contribute to ongoing beach erosion. At least seven unoccupied homes in Buxton, North Carolina, have collapsed into the Atlantic since September 30 due to intense wave action and erosion from recent storms.

There are two scenarios that could unfold with the forecast as things stand.

In one scenario, the nor’easter develops on Saturday somewhere off the coast between Florida and South Carolina and strengthens on Sunday while staying quite close to the coast of the Carolinas. The storm then lingers there through at least Tuesday, bringing up to half a foot of rain and gusty winds.

Another scenario has the nor’easter developing in a similar spot on Saturday and strengthening Sunday as it travels north to the North Carolina coast. It then gradually tracks northward, limiting the number of days the storm roughs up the Southeast coast, but bringing some rain, wind and choppy seas to the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts.

It should soon become clear which scenario will win out, but regardless, the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coast should expect a stormy weekend.

So far, North Carolina and nearby portions of the coast look to bear the brunt of the storm’s disruptions.

Several inches of rain are possible from Friday into early next week in eastern North Carolina. Parts of the Outer Banks could record close to 6 inches of rain in just a few days, especially if the storm stalls. Localized flash flooding is possible in any areas caught under this drenching rain.

Winds will whip along the coast starting Friday, maxing out later Saturday into Sunday. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible for the Outer Banks and gusts of 20 to 40 mph are possible for eastern mainland North Carolina.

A multi-day coastal flooding event could unfold in the Outer Banks and nearby coastlines as well, with tide levels later this week and this weekend just shy of their highest marks of the month.

After the storm either moves away from the Southeast or completely dissipates, the region could get a brief reprieve from the dreary weather. Then, yet another batch of unseasonable heat is expected to set in by late next week.

