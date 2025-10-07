Islamic New Year Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the Islamic New Year.

For followers of Islam in the Western Hemisphere, the next New Year begins on the evening of June 16, 2026.

The exact date can vary depending on the method used to determine the start of the new year, such as moon-sighting or using astronomical calculations for the new moon.

Facts

The Islamic New Year begins on the first day of the first month of the Muslim lunar calendar.

The first month of the Islamic year is called Muharram.

The Islamic New Year has been observed in this way since 622 AD when the Prophet Mohammed migrated from Mecca to Yathrib (now called Medina) to escape religious persecution.

This migration is called Hijra in Arabic, also spelled Hegira.

The Islamic calendar is based on 12 lunar months and is about 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar.

The Islamic New Year is a time for the faithful to engage in charitable acts, pray and connect with family friends.

The day is an official holiday in some Muslim countries, but is a regular working day in others.

