5 things to know for Oct. 7: Israel, Troop deployments, Flight delays, Covid-19 vaccines, Hurricane season

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

1️⃣ Israel

It’s a somber day in Israel as the country marks two years since Hamas launched its deadly attack on October 7, 2023. The massacre carried out by Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis and took more than 250 people hostage. Hamas and other militant groups still hold 48 hostages, 20 of whom are believed to be alive. October 7 inflicted deep trauma on Israeli communities, with many viewing it as Israel’s 9/11. It triggered a brutal retaliation from Israel on Hamas in Gaza, which the enclave’s health ministry says has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians — most of them women and children. Talks to end the war will continue in Egypt today as negotiators and mediators work to advance President Donald Trump’s proposed ceasefire plan.

2️⃣ Troop deployments

President Trump is suggesting that he could invoke the Insurrection Act to send National Guard troops to US cities if courts keep blocking his deployments. “I really think that’s really criminal insurrection,” he said Monday about anti-ICE protests in Portland, before promising to make the city safe. Federal agents are also on the ground in Chicago, where protests have been taking place against immigration enforcement. Meanwhile, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted a photo on social media of Texas National Guard troops leaving for Illinois. The deployment comes after Illinois and the city of Chicago sued the Trump administration earlier Monday, calling the plans to move troops from other states “illegal, dangerous, and unconstitutional.”

3️⃣ Flight delays

Travelers across the US are feeling the effects of the government shutdown as a shortage of air traffic controllers causes delays at major airports. Controllers are considered essential workers, so they must work during the shutdown, but they are not being paid. Consequently, more controllers are calling out sick. One of the most severe disruptions on Monday occurred at California’s Burbank Airport, where the control tower was shut down completely, resulting in hours-long delays. The towers in Burbank, Phoenix and Denver all had “staffing triggers” reported in the public FAA operations plan. Other facilities that handle air traffic around airports in Newark, New Jersey; Jacksonville, Florida; Chicago, Washington, DC, and Indianapolis were also short-staffed.

4️⃣ Covid -19 vaccines

The CDC has signed off on a recommendation that patients must consult a health care provider to get a Covid-19 vaccine. The updated guidance — made by a new panel of vaccine advisers chosen by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — is a departure from a broader push in past years for most people to get an updated Covid-19 shot. Health experts say this will keep Covid-19 vaccines available but may also create more barriers to access than in past years. Pharmacy chain CVS, which had previously limited access to Covid-19 shots in some places, said Monday that “prescriptions from outside prescribers will no longer be required in any states.”

5️⃣ Hurricane season

A new tropical storm could form in the Atlantic this week, potentially adding another late burst of activity to the 2025 hurricane season. The storm, which would be named Jerry, is likely to track near the northeast Caribbean islands in the coming days. It’s not clear yet how strong it will be at that time, but it’s unlikely this system will be a threat to the US mainland because a cold front will sweep off the East Coast and help deflect it out to sea. Meteorologists say this is a slightly unusual sight for this time of year. Storms that track across the Atlantic between Africa and the Caribbean, and help to form about 85% of all intense hurricanes, usually begin to die down by now.

The Science educator is sounding the alarm over President Trump’s plan to cut NASA funding. In an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Nye warned that severe cuts to NASA would end pioneering programs and make the US “lose our international competitiveness.”

