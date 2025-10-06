October is Adopt-a-Dog Month! Rescue pups looking for a forever home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - October is Adopt-a-Dog Month, and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is reminding everyone just how much joy a furry friend can bring into your life.

There are so many lovable pups still waiting for their forever homes - and the shelter has some fun reasons why adopting one might be the best decision you’ll make all year.

They’re the best personal trainers. You’ll never skip another walk when there’s a wagging tail waiting by the door. They double as therapists. One cuddle from a shelter dog can melt away even the worst stress. They make great security guards. From strangers to suspicious paper bags, nothing gets past a dog. They’re comedians, too. Late-night zoomies, stolen socks, and endless goofy moments - life with a dog is never boring.

But the best reason of all? When you adopt a shelter dog, you’re giving them a second chance at a happy life - and making space for another animal in need.

If you’re ready to meet your new best friend, visit HSPPR.org or stop by the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs or Pueblo to see the dogs currently up for adoption.

