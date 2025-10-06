5 things to know for Oct. 6: National Guard, Government shutdown, Supreme Court, Gaza ceasefire plan, France

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

A blizzard stranded hundreds of trekkers on Mount Everest over the weekend as heavy snow pummeled the Himalayas. Around 350 people have been safely evacuated, but more than 200 others are still awaiting rescue.

1️⃣ National Guard

A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump from sending any National Guard troops to Oregon. The ruling came Sunday after the president attempted to deploy the Oregon National Guard to Portland. Trump says troops are needed in Portland to protect immigration personnel and property from what he described as “violent protests” carried out by “domestic terrorists.” Critics, on the other hand, argue that the deployment is an abuse of power and costly for American taxpayers. The White House also attempted to send National Guard members from California and Texas to Oregon, but the new ruling effectively blocked those plans. Trump then authorized National Guard troops to be sent to Illinois amid protests outside an ICE facility in Chicago.

2️⃣ Government shutdown

Top congressional leaders from both parties dug in on Sunday on their opposing demands in the ongoing government shutdown, signaling that the standoff will likely drag on when the Senate returns this week. Democrats have largely withheld votes from a short-term plan to fund the government, insisting Republicans engage with them on extending enhanced Obamacare subsidies. They’re accusing Republicans of refusing to work with them, while GOP leaders have laid out their unwillingness to talk about the subsidies until the shutdown ends. The Senate has taken four failed votes so far to advance a bill that would keep the government open through November 21.

3️⃣ Supreme Court

The new Supreme Court term begins today, with the nine justices set to hear a slate of high-profile cases — including politically charged controversies and divisive culture war issues. On Tuesday, the justices will hear arguments over a Colorado law banning “conversion therapy,” the discredited practice that purports to “convert” gay or transgender people. Next week, the justices will hear a dispute over the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act, which could impact redistricting practices nationwide and influence election results as soon as the 2026 cycle. Polling, meanwhile, indicates that Americans are deeply divided about the justices’ work: 79% of Republicans approve of the Supreme Court, compared with only 14% of Democrats, according to a recent Gallup poll.

4️⃣ Gaza ceasefire plan

Negotiators are in Egypt today for Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks based on President Trump’s roadmap for peace in Gaza. Trump has warned that he would allow continued Israeli military action unless Hamas agrees to his 20-point proposal. He further said that Hamas faces “obliteration” if it refuses to cede power in Gaza, and told Israel on Friday to pause its bombing of the enclave. However, dozens of people have been killed in Israeli strikes since. Trump said he expects negotiations to take “a couple of days” and was told the first phase would be completed this week.

5️⃣ France

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigned today just hours after he unveiled his new cabinet — a shock move that plunged the country further into political crisis. Lecornu has spent less than a month on the job after being appointed by President Emmanuel Macron in September. Barely 12 hours after announcing a cabinet that largely retained the same ministers, Lecornu faced backlash across the political spectrum and stepped down. He was France’s fifth prime minister in less than two years and leaves with the dubious distinction of being the shortest-serving French prime minister since the Fifth Republic began.

Number of the day

2

That’s roughly how many weeks remain until WIC could run out of money due to the government shutdown, according to the National WIC Association. Unless Congress resolves the stalemate quickly, millions of mothers and young children may soon be without access to vital food assistance.

Quote of the day

Once one of the biggest pharmacy chains in the US, Rite Aid announced last week that it has closed its remaining 89 stores due to bankruptcy woes and insurmountable debt.

