Turmoil regarding proposed Buc-ee’s continues in Palmer lake

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) - It's been a long-standing back-and-forth regarding the annexation of Buc-ee's in Palmer Lake, and now Palmer Lake trustee Amy Hutson has resigned after a lawsuit against the town was dismissed.

On Thursday night, a special meeting in Palmer Lake regarding the Buc-ee's annexation ended early when the board voted to adjourn before public comment.

Then, on Friday, Amy Hutson shared a message saying in part, "I have been yelled at, defamed, accused of wrongdoing, and sued..." She added that the group Integrity Matters is a joke.

Kat Gayle with Integrity Matters claims that, though this case has been dismissed, they have new evidence to prove their case.

"This is madness. So what we're going to do as far as the court is concerned is we're going to file a motion for reconsideration," says Kat Gayle, Integrity Matters chief legal counsel.

Now, Gayle says if the judge dismisses their claims again, they will take it to the court of appeals.

KRDO13 reached out to Amy Hutson for comment and has not heard back as of publication.

The Buc-ee's annexation now officially heads to the voters, as a special election is expected to be held next year.

