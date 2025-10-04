Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Mark Sanchez in stable condition after apparent stabbing in Indianapolis

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was injured in an apparent stabbing early Saturday morning in Indianapolis, where he was scheduled to work as an analyst on FOX Sports’ broadcast of the Indianapolis Colts game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

FOX Sports announced Saturday afternoon that Sanchez is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

When CNN reached out to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department regarding Sanchez’s injuries, IMPD shared a statement detailing an apparent stabbing that occured around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning less than a mile from the Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium.

“The incident involved two adult males, resulting in one man receiving lacerations and the other sustaining injuries consistent with stab wounds,” the statement said. “Detectives believe this was an isolated incident between the two men and not a random act of violence.

“Both individuals, who are not local residents, have been identified. IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are continuing the investigation and have reviewed video footage of the incident. Both men received medical treatment. The man with the apparent stab wounds remains hospitalized in stable condition.”

Police say the case will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a charging decision. The police did not identify the men involved in the incident.

“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition,” FOX Sports said in a statement.

“We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

After starring at quarterback for the USC Trojans, Sanchez played in the NFL for 10 seasons with the New York Jets and several other teams, retiring after the 2018 season. Sanchez joined FOX Sports in 2021 as a game analyst.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

CNN’s Michelle Watson contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.