Deputies ask for public’s help in locating Douglas County burglary suspects

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On October 3, 2025, at 9:22 P.M., Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) deputies responded to two burglaries in Castle Pines. Deputies say one occurred on Oakview Place and the other on Glen Ridge Drive.

DCSO says despite an extensive search using patrol deputies, K9s and drones, no suspects were located. As of Saturday afternoon, deputies say the only description of the suspects is three men wearing hoodies, masks and backpacks.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).

Deputies are asking residents in the area to check their home surveillance cameras, including doorbell cameras and security systems, for any suspicious activity between 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Friday night.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).

If you have any video footage or information that may assist in the investigation, they urge you to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).