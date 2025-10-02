Lifeline for Families: Emergency funds keep WIC program running amid shutdown

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gov. Polis announced on Thursday that emergency funding was secured for Colorado's Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program, which was in jeopardy due to the government shutdown.

WIC is a nutritional program whose primary focus is to provide food and formula to families.

According to the Office of Governor Polis, the state is using money from the general fund to keep WIC running for up to one month. The emergency funding amounts to $7.5 million, according to officials.

KRDO13 spoke to one local mom who uses the program, who says WIC has been a lifesaver.

Ashley Vazquez says she has used WIC for all three of her kids. She says she took advantage of the programs they offer, which include informational classes. According to WIC, the program features classes on nutrition and breastfeeding.

Vazquez says her firstborn son was premature, and despite all efforts, he would not breastfeed. It meant that Vazquez had to rely on formula.

"Formula is, like, crazy expensive. So literally the only way we were able to afford it was with WIC," she said.

She says she knows first-hand how important the program is to families. However, the emergency funding secured for the program only funds it until the end of the month. If the government shutdown doesn't end by then, she said she is worried for moms who can't afford formula on their own.

According to state officials, they plan to be reimbursed by the feds for the funding their fronting for WIC. We asked the governor's office what would happen if they don't get repaid by the federal government. The governor's office responded to our email, but did not answer that specific question.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.