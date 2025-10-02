Hurricane Imelda’s core batters Bermuda, continues churning up powerful waves along the US East Coast

By CNN Meteorologists Briana Waxman, Chris Dolce

(CNN) — The core of Imelda passed over Bermuda late Wednesday night into Thursday, delivering the full brunt of the hurricane to the island. The storm also continues to churn up dangerous surf, rip currents, coastal flooding and beach erosion along the United States’ East Coast as it races eastward.

Conditions deteriorated in Bermuda late Wednesday as Category 2 Imelda made its approach with 100 mph sustained winds in its core. Heavy rain and wind walloped the archipelago for several hours before Imelda emerged 80 miles east-north-east of Bermuda early Thursday as a Category 1 with 90 mph sustained winds.

It has been a rare week for Bermuda as Hurricane Humberto brushed by the archipelago Tuesday. The once-mighty Humberto has since deteriorated, losing its tropical status Wednesday morning as it combined with a front swinging over the ocean.

Imelda and Humberto were unusually close Tuesday, around 450 miles apart, one of the 10-closest pairs of named Atlantic storms since the use of satellites began in 1966, according to hurricane expert Michael Lowry.

Bermuda will continue to endure hurricane conditions early Thursday morning. Rainfall totals up to 4 inches could result in flash flooding. A near-direct hit still poses serious risks, even for the seasoned and storm-tested islands.

Large and damaging waves will also pound Bermuda’s shores.

Imelda tracked much closer to Bermuda than Humberto, which passed well west of the islands as a large hurricane Tuesday, but still brought rain, gusty winds and dangerous surf there.

Imelda is now headed into the cooler open waters of the central and northern Atlantic, where it is expected to weaken into a tropical storm by Friday, according to the hurricane center.

A hazardous pair

Having two potent storms active for days in the western Atlantic Ocean has proved to be destructive and deadly.

The storm fueled flooding rain in Cuba, where two people were killed, according to Prime Minister Manuel Marrero. One of those killed was a 60-year-old man who died when his home collapsed in a landslide caused by heavy rain, according to the Associated Press.

Despite never making landfall in the US, Imelda was deadly there, too. A 51-year-old man drowned in Volusia County, Florida, after being swept into the ocean by rip currents, the sheriff’s office said.

In North Carolina’s Outer Banks, at least seven homes collapsed into the ocean, the National Park Service said. Coastal erosion from previous storms, combined with the twin power of Imelda and Humberto, left little buffer between these homes and the unrelenting surf.

The homes, which had been teetering on stilts as waves battered their support structure, were unoccupied when they fell, the park service said on Facebook, warning of the presence of potentially hazardous debris.

CNN Meteorologist Mary Gilbert contributed to this report.