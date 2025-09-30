Community seeks help after student loses handcrafted quilt for sister’s wedding

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado College student has lost a quilt she was preparing for her sister's wedding and is asking for the community's help.

According to a family friend, Lily Mulligan lost the blanket on Sept. 24 near Weber and San Rafael when it fell out of her backpack. Mulligan says the blanket was a gift for her sister's wedding and was nearly finished after 400 hours of work.

A family friend reports that campus security footage shows a man on an e-bike picking up the quilt and pedaling off.

Mulligan's family friend says that if anyone has it, she hopes they will return it to campus police.

If you have this quilt or have seen it, you can also contact KRDO13 on Facebook or email the station at news@krdo.com. We can connect you with Mulligan.

