Colorado launches ERPO training program to help educators prevent school violence, suicides

COLORADO (KRDO) – As part of Suicide Prevention Month, Colorado officials are launching a free online training program to help educators identify warning signs of crisis and use the state’s red flag law to prevent potential school violence and suicides.

On Monday, the Colorado Attorney General's (AG) Office announced the launch of the "ERPO Curriculum for Educators," which aims to help educators understand how the state's K-12 schools and universities can use Colorado’s Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) law.

The state's ERPO law allows a judge to temporarily remove firearms from someone who poses a danger to themselves or others.

“Educators are often the first to notice when a student is struggling or showing signs of crisis,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “This training provides teachers, professors, administrators, school resource officers, and campus security with practical tools to intervene early and, when appropriate, use Colorado’s ERPO law to protect students and school communities. By focusing on prevention, we can give schools the confidence and resources to stop tragedy before it occurs.”

Developed in partnership with Safe2Tell, the program features four interactive modules: two tailored to K-12 educators and two for higher education faculty and staff, the AG's office said.

The training walks educators through identifying warning signs of potential gun violence, understanding the ERPO process, and collaborating with school threat assessment teams, with one part of the program providing teachers with a step-by-step roadmap for filing an ERPO.

According to the AG's office, the training is now available online for any educators at no cost. Each session takes around 30 minutes to complete and is available to complete anytime.

To access the training, click here.

