5 things to know for Sept. 30: Government shutdown, Gaza peace plan, Church attack, Movie tariffs, YouTube

Tropical Storm Imelda is gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean, just north of the Bahamas. Fortunately, it’s starting to make a sharp turn eastward, likely sparing the US coast from a direct hit.

Congress is barreling toward a government shutdown, which is set to occur if the House and Senate fail to reach a spending deal by midnight. Republican lawmakers have been pushing Democrats to pass a stopgap bill to temporarily fund the government until an agreement can be reached. However, Democrats have no interest in delaying issues they want addressed now. Democratic lawmakers say they want the funding bill to include provisions to extend expiring Obamacare subsidies and to reverse Medicaid cuts, among other demands. If both sides fail to come together to pass a full-year spending bill or a short-term extension, many government agencies will shut down until Congress approves additional funding.

President Donald Trump declared that he is “very close” to bringing an end to the war in Gaza and securing the release of all the remaining hostages. At the White House on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he had agreed to Trump’s 20-point plan, which outlines the parameters of a ceasefire. Now, the clock is ticking for Hamas to respond, as the proposal calls for the release of the hostages within 72 hours of Israel accepting the agreement. The plan contains several provisions that the terror group has previously rejected. Both Trump and Netanyahu have warned of dire consequences if Hamas turns down the proposal.

Authorities are working to determine a motive in Sunday’s church attack in Grand Blanc, Michigan, that left the small community shattered. The alleged gunman, an Iraq war veteran who had made disparaging comments about the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the weeks before, drove his vehicle into the chapel, opened fire on congregants, and then set the building on fire. Four people were killed and eight were injured. All the missing have been accounted for, but the victims have yet to be publicly identified. Officials said it could have been worse had it not been for the heroic response of several congregants who shielded children and helped the wounded.

In an effort to promote American-made entertainment, President Trump said in a social media post on Monday that he will be imposing a 100% tariff “on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States.” The president did not specify when or how the tariff could be enacted. Trump initially threatened a 100% tariff on foreign-produced movies in May, arguing that other countries offer tax incentives that have drawn filmmakers abroad. His announcement comes as movie ticket sales are down in the US, and as consumers have shifted their viewing habits to streaming platforms to watch at home.

YouTube has agreed to pay $24.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by President Trump after he was suspended by social media platforms following the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol. This makes YouTube the last of the three Big Tech social media companies sued by Trump — which included Meta and Twitter, now called X — to settle over his removal from their platforms. When the companies suspended his accounts, they said Trump’s posts about the riot risked inciting further violence. Meta agreed to settle Trump’s lawsuit in January for $25 million. X’s settlement in February involved a payment of around $10 million, according to the New York Times.

167 mph

That’s how fast an American Airlines plane was speeding down the runway at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday when the pilot had to slam on the brakes after a cargo plane crossed in front of it.

▶️ This ‘suitcase’ turns into a shelter for the homeless

Take a look at this 3D-printed housing kit that unfolds into a bed, kitchen and other amenities — offering a practical solution to help address homelessness.

