Imelda and Humberto deliver double threat — dangerous surf and flooding for US, back-to-back hurricanes for Bermuda

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Imelda is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves off the Southeast coast this week, kicking up dangerous surf, rip currents, coastal flooding and beach erosion from Florida through the Carolinas.

At the same time, Hurricane Humberto, which briefly exploded into a rare Category 5 storm with 160 mph winds Saturday, is now a Category 4 hurricane. Its massive circulation just east of Imelda will compound the hazards for US beaches this week, driving deadly rip currents and big waves along much of the East Coast.

Even though Imelda’s center is expected to stay well offshore, its wide reach will still bring impacts. Localized flash flooding is still possible in the coastal Carolinas to start the work week, but forecast rainfall totals have decreased substantially to an inch or less in most areas. Coastal flooding is also possible from Florida’s Space Coast to South Carolina, where onshore winds could push water 1 to 2 feet above normally dry ground at high tide.

The Bahamas are already enduring Imelda’s winds and heavy rain. Tropical storm warnings remain in effect for parts of the islands, with 4 to 8 inches of rain expected to trigger flash flooding. Storm surge of 1 to 3 feet is also possible, while eastern Cuba could see 2 to 4 inches of additional rainfall and localized mudslides in higher terrain.

As of early Monday, Imelda was producing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was centered about 295 miles southeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to intensify into a hurricane by Tuesday as it parallels Florida’s Atlantic Coast, before making an abrupt turn eastward into open water.

Imelda’s slower than expected northward movement means Humberto will win a tropical tug-of-war and pull Imelda away from the shoreline. “The risk of significant wind impacts along the southeastern United States coast is decreasing, but interests in that area should continue to monitor the latest forecast updates,” the hurricane center said Sunday.

Officials in the Southeast geared up to deal with the storm even though things were looking less threatening Sunday. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency Friday, activating statewide response plans, while the City of Charleston declared a local state of emergency Saturday and began distributing sandbags and clearing storm drains ahead of potential heavy rain.

Bermuda, meanwhile, faces a rare one-two punch. Humberto is expected to pass west of the island as a Category 4 storm Monday into Tuesday, bringing bands of rain, gusty winds and dangerous surf. The Bermuda Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for the archipelago.

On the heels of Humberto, Imelda could track even closer to Bermuda, with potential for a direct landfall Wednesday into Thursday. Two hurricanes in two days could deliver a punishing blow, even for the seasoned and storm-tested islands of Bermuda.

While the US may avoid a direct strike, millions along the East Coast will still feel the effects of Imelda and Humberto in the perilous surf, rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding this week.

So far this year, the US has avoided a direct hurricane landfall. Tropical Storm Chantal came ashore in South Carolina this July, but no storms have reached the coast at hurricane strength in 2025. If this streak holds, it would be the first season without a hurricane coming ashore in a decade.

Still, this season has been remarkable in another way: every hurricane so far — Erin, Gabrielle and Humberto — has reached major strength, a feat not seen this early since 1935. Rapid intensification has become far more common in recent years as the planet warms due to fossil fuel pollution.

