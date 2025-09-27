Rally for Indian actor-politician turns to tragedy as crush kills 39

Laura Sharman

(CNN) — Tragedy unfolded at a campaign rally for a popular Indian actor turned politician on Saturday, when at least 39 people were killed and more than 50 injured in a crowd crush.

Tens of thousands of people had gathered at a public event in the southern state of Tamil Nadu where Vijay, a revered star of Tamil cinema known only by his first name, was speaking.

Videos from local media showed a throng gathered around a campaign truck, with Vijay addressing the crowd from the roof.

He could be seen throwing water bottles down to fainting supporters among the crowd, before calling for police help as the situation turned dangerous.

“So far, 39 people have died, including 13 men, 17 women, 4 boys, and 5 girls – while 51 people, including 26 men and 25 women, are receiving intensive treatment,” said MK Stalin, chief minister of the state, according to the news agency Reuters.

Stalin made the statement in Karur, the district where the crush occurred during the rally held by Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party.

“My heart is broken; I am in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow,” Vijay wrote on X. “I express my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for a speedy recovery for those who are undergoing treatment in the hospital.”

At least 44 doctors from the nearby districts of Salem and Tiruchirappalli were sent to Karur, according to media reports.

The grieving family of one victim could be seen in tears as they received their body, in video from Indian broadcaster ANI.

State lawmaker Senthil Balaji previously told reporters that 58 people had been hospitalized, Reuters added.

From silver screen to politics

For three decades, Vijay has been a top draw in Tamil-language films, a growing segment of India’s film industry.

He formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam last year, and has drawn large crowds since launching his campaign ahead of state elections early next year.

The regional party has targeted both the state ruling party DMK and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

“The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening,” Modi said in a post on X on Saturday evening.

Vijay’s rallies have sparked safety concerns before. At least six people reportedly died following the first meeting of his political party last October.

Even with police-imposed restrictions, such as limits on convoy size and changes to venues, the massive crowds have consistently overwhelmed local infrastructure.

Stalin said a commission headed by a retired judge has been appointed to investigate the incident, Reuters reported.

He earlier announced 1 million Indian rupees ($11,280) each to the families of the people who died in the incident, the agency added.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

