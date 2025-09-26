Skip to Content
Oktoberfest Festival returns to Colorado Springs this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The annual free Oktoberfest Festival is back this weekend from Sept. 26 through the 28th in Colorado Springs.

Celebrating its 13th anniversary this year, the event is expected to have close to 8,000 people for a weekend of German beer, wine, food and culture.

KRDO13's Bradley Davis joined in on the fun to learn about the free event at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, located at 225 North Gate Blvd.

