Widespread 911 outages affecting Mississippi and Louisiana, officials say

By Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — Louisiana and Mississippi are experiencing widespread outages of 911 emergency calling systems, according to officials.

The outages are impacting multiple parishes in Louisiana and include New Orleans, as well as several Mississippi counties and include the capital city of Jackson, according to officials.

A severed 911 fiber cable was cited by New Orleans emergency communications officials as the reason the outages are having a “regional impact.”

Outages were also reported in Fulton County, Illinois, where officials are advising residents to call a non-emergency number, the Canton Police Department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.