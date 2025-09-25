VA awards over $21 million in grants to fight Veteran homelessness in Colorado

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it will be giving $21,236,370 in grants to two organizations in Colorado to help Veterans who are unhoused or at-risk of becoming unhoused.

The VA says the organizations will be Rocky Mountain Human Services, receiving $9,625,268, and Volunteers of America Colorado Branch, receiving $11,611,102.

According to officials, the funds will be allocated throughout 2026 to support housing, housing counseling, healthcare, financial planning services, childcare, legal assistance and transportation.

“Supportive services like childcare, housing counseling, and financial planning can be important catalysts for preventing or resolving homelessness,” said Sunaina Kumar-Giebel, Director, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 19. “These grants will help bring crucial support to thousands of Veterans in need across the nation.”

The VA says these grants are a part of $818 million in total funds the VA is awarding nationwide through its Supportive Services for Veteran Families program.

