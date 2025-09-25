Judge to rule ‘very shortly’ on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ bid to vacate his conviction or grant a new trial

By Lauren del Valle

(CNN) — The judge overseeing the criminal case against Sean “Diddy” Combs did not immediately rule on his request to vacate his conviction on prostitution-related charges or his bid for a new trial.

Judge Arun Subramanian told the court he would issue a decision “very shortly and otherwise will see everyone back here next Friday.”

Combs has been jailed since his arrest last September. He faces up to 10 years in prison for each count and is set to be sentenced on October 3.

Combs’ legal team argued that the definition of prostitution should be interpreted narrowly in relation to the Mann Act charges, applying only to those who engaged in the sexual acts or benefited financially from them.

The Mann Act makes it a crime to transport a person across state lines for the purpose of prostitution. Combs’ attorneys argued that it does not apply to voyeuristic conduct like his, which was at issue in this trial.

Prosecutor Meredith Foster said the government disagrees with that definition but argued Thursday that even under that narrow interpretation, Combs is still liable for the Mann Act convictions because he facilitated the transportation of his two girlfriends and the escorts for the purpose of sex for money. The trial evidence showed the women often paid the escorts with Combs’ funds, Foster added.

The defense also argued that Combs, 55, was a producer and consumer of amateur pornography and that the “expressive conduct” is protected by the First Amendment.

Defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro reiterated Thursday that the Mann Act cannot be enforced in these circumstances without violating Combs’s First Amendment rights, echoing arguments made in previous defense filings.

Shapiro said trial evidence showed that Combs produced “highly choreographed” sexual encounters between his girlfriends and paid escorts, arranging mood lighting, music, and costumes so he could watch the recordings later.

Prosecutor Christy Slavik said the First Amendment argument is irrelevant to Combs’ conviction. “The Mann Act criminalizes transportation of individuals for the purpose of prostitution. It does not criminalize filming sex acts of any kind,” Slavik said.

Combs was found guilty of two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution but was acquitted of more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges in July 2025 that could have led to a life sentence.

