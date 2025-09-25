Skip to Content
Investigation underway after two found dead in Fountain

today at 12:30 PM
Published 12:25 PM

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is investigating after two people were found dead today, Sept. 25.

FPD confirms that police responded to a disturbance call in the 1500 block of Bonita Drive and found two dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and details are limited, according to FPD.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated.

