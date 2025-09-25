Five arrested, accused of starting Yellow Jacket Fire in Meeker amid tense wildfire season

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office says five people are in custody, accused of starting the Yellow Jacket Fire in Meeker this summer amid a tense, busy wildfire season in the region.

Zachary Williams, 29; Ashley Trujillo, 38; Jason Ridgeway, 40; Michael Buhler, 52; and William (Billy) Ekstrom, 36, were all arrested on Monday. All five were charged with firing woods or prairie, alongside several federal charges, the sheriff's office said.

On Aug. 15, Rio Blanco County deputies responded to reports of a wildfire in the Yellow Jacket area, northeast of Meeker. According to the sheriff's office, the fire encompassed around 35 acres of land.

The fire, dubbed the "Yellow Jacket Fire," came at a time when crews near Meeker were already actively combating the Lee, Elk and Crosho fires. These considerably larger wildfires had already placed significant demands on aerial and ground firefighting resources from Rio Blanco County.

The sheriff's office said that the investigation into the Yellow Jacket Fire was particularly critical, as it diverted air support and other assets away from those substantial fires, which presented additional public safety risks.

"Fire experts attributed the containment of the Yellow Jacket Fire and the prevention of its spread to the CIMT Team, which was responsible for managing the Lee and Elk fires, and their ability to reallocate resources," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

An investigation into the cause of the fire began immediately, with deputies working to preserve evidence while firefighters extinguished the flames.

That evidence led deputies to believe the fire was likely human-caused, prompting an in-depth, multi-agency investigation including personnel from the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office.

Following that investigation, authorities arrested five people on Sept. 22:

Zachary Williams , 29: Charged with firing woods or prairie (Class 6 felony), and several federal charges, including entering a forest closure, possession of fireworks, and removing wood without a permit.

, 29: Charged with firing woods or prairie (Class 6 felony), and several federal charges, including entering a forest closure, possession of fireworks, and removing wood without a permit. Ashley Renae Trujillo , 38: Charged with firing woods or prairie (Class 6 felony), and several federal charges, including entering a forest closure

, 38: Charged with firing woods or prairie (Class 6 felony), and several federal charges, including entering a forest closure Jason Dwayne Ridgeway , 40: Charged with firing woods or prairie (Class 6 felony), and several federal charges

, 40: Charged with firing woods or prairie (Class 6 felony), and several federal charges Michael Lee Buhler , 52: Charged with firing woods or prairie (Class 6 felony), and several federal charges, including entering a forest closure, removing wood without a permit and fire during restrictions

, 52: Charged with firing woods or prairie (Class 6 felony), and several federal charges, including entering a forest closure, removing wood without a permit and fire during restrictions William Argul Ekstrom Jr. (Billy), 36: Charged with firing woods or prairie (Class 6 felony), and several federal charges, including entering a forest closure, removing wood without a permit and fire during restrictions

All five have been taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.

