Denmark’s Aalborg airport closed due to drones in airspace

Published 3:47 PM

Story by Reuters

(Reuters) — Denmark’s Aalborg airport is currently closed due to drones in its airspace, a spokesperson for the airport said late on Wednesday.

The spokesperson declined to comment on the number of drones in question.

Four flights were affected, he added, including two SAS planes, one Norwegian and one KLM flight.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jump to comments ↓

