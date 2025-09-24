Skip to Content
CNN - National

At least 3 people injured in shooting at Dallas ICE facility, acting director says

<i>Ed Lavandera/CNN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Police are seen near the scene of a shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas on Wednesday.
today at 6:42 AM
By Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — At least three people were injured in a shooting at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas on Wednesday morning, according to ICE acting Director Todd Lyons.

“Preliminary information is a possible sniper,” Lyons said. “We have three individuals that are down at this time. We’re not sure on their condition. They’ve been taken to the hospital.”

﻿The suspect is dead from a self-inflicted gun shot wound, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

Details about who was shot at the ICE field office was unavailable, including whether they were ICE employees.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

