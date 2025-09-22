Multi-Agency Operation recovers identification of over 120 victims, leading to prison sentences

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) participated in a multi-agency operation aimed at combating auto theft through law enforcement, which resulted in the recovery of personal identification belonging to more than 120 victims.

EPSO identified two suspects involved in the case: 47-year-old Juanita Martinez and 29-year-old Justin Stroup. According to EPSO, Stroup pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years, and Martinez pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years.

EPSO states that back in April 2024, deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop. They later learned that the same driver, in a black Toyota FJ Cruiser with no license plates, had also refused to stop for the Colorado Springs Police Department multiple times.

EPSO says weeks later they found the Toyota in the 4000 block of Loomis Avenue, and search warrants were used after deputies found evidence that linked the car to multiple crimes.

Deputies say they found 34 grams of methamphetamine, several pieces of drug paraphernalia commonly used for distribution, altered checks, forged documents, and personal identifying information belonging to more than 120 victims across the Pikes Peak region.

Martinez and Stroup were arrested on the following charges, according to EPSO:

Second-degree motor vehicle theft

Second-degree burglary

Vehicular eluding

Reckless driving

Possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute

Multiple counts of forgery and criminal possession of financial documents

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.