‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ will return to air following being pulled ‘indefinitely’

Colo. (KRDO) -- The Walt Disney Company issued a statement on Sept. 22 regarding "Jimmy Kimmel Live," confirming the show's reinstatement.

Walt Disney Company Statement:

"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

PREVIOUS REPORTING: KRDO13 statement on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Last week, on Sept. 17, ABC announced that they will be pulling "Jimmy Kimmel Live" off air "indefinitely" after remarks about the suspect in Charlie Kirk's shooting.

During Kimmel's Monday evening late-night show monologue, he said, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

Reports indicate that the show was taken off the air due to this comment, with many people holding differing opinions on whether the action was justified.

