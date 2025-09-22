Ice Castles returns to Colorado: A frosty fairytale unfolds in Silverthorne and Cripple Creek

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A frosty fairytale is taking shape in Colorado, with Ice Castles bringing its shimmering wonderland back to two locations in the state.

The company says it will be bringing the frosty fairytale to Silverthorne, along with a second location in Cripple Creek.

“We’re so excited to return to Silverthorne, where our first commercial Ice Castles came to life. Celebrating 15 years of magic here feels like coming full circle," says Founder Brent Christensen.

Company officials say guests can expect frozen tunnels, archways, and caverns, along with ice playgrounds featuring towers, slides, fountains, and caves, all of which are illuminated by LED lights that glow from within the ice.

According to Ice Castles, construction is scheduled to begin in late October, with 20 ice artists who will build the experience using icicles that they grow, harvest, and hand-place one by one. The company says guests can expect the exhibit to open in late December and remain open until early March.

Season tickets to visit will be available on December 2, 2025, and can be purchased here.

