Copenhagen Airport closed after drones sighted in the area

By Michael Rios, Ivana Kottasová, CNN

(CNN) — Copenhagen Airport was closed Monday night after drones were discovered nearby, an airport spokesperson told CNN.

Copenhagen Police said in a statement on X that “two to three large drones have been seen flying in the area,” and that it was unclear how long the disruption would last.

The airspace over the airport has been closed since 8:30 p.m. local time due to the “unidentified” drones, the airport spokesperson said. No flights have been allowed to take off or land.

The drones were still around the airport as of 11:17 p.m. local time, the airport said on X.

The airport will remain closed until 11 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET), according to the US Federal Aviation Administration’s Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM system.

Departing flights from the Danish capital have been either canceled or delayed, the airport said.

Arriving flights have been redirected to other airports in Denmark, while some have been sent to Gothenburg and Malmö in Sweden, according to the airport.

A spokesperson for the Copenhagen Police told CNN that as of 10:15 p.m. local time (4:15 p.m. ET), the airport remained closed, no arrests had been made and an investigation was underway.

Separately on Monday, police in the Norwegian capital of Oslo said they arrested two foreign nationals for flying drones over restricted area. There was no indication the incident was connected to the events in Copenhagen. Norwegian media reported the drones were flown over the Akershus Fortress, a medieval castle that is sometimes used for government events.

Europe has been on alert since Russian drones violated both Polish and Romanian airspace earlier this month – prompting NATO allies to pledge to beef up defenses on the bloc’s eastern flank. There is currently no indication that Monday’s drone activities in Denmark and Norway are connected to those incidents involving Russia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Nina Subkhanberdina and Kim Norgaard contributed to this report.