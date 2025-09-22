65-year-old man arrested for illegal drug trafficking, Chaffee County

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reports that they arrested 65-year-old Andrew Jacob Crabtree, from Moffat, for his alleged involvement with illegal drug trafficking.

CCSO says an investigation led to the seizure of 118 fentanyl pills and 59.13 grams of methamphetamine. Law enforcement confirms Crabtree is currently being held on a cash-only bond of $25,000.

Crabtree was charged with the following, according to CCSO:

Unlawful distribution of fentanyl

Unlawful distribution of methamphetamine

"We will help those that want help struggling with addiction, but we will continue to have zero tolerance for those pushing the garbage to our community that ultimately leads to several other issues, including property crimes, violence, overdose deaths, and mental illness, to name a few,” says Sheriff Andy Rohrich.

