Multiple people shot at New Hampshire country club, police say, suspect in custody

By Danya Gainor, CNN

(CNN) — Multiple people have been shot at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, according to the city’s police department.

Video surveillance showed one suspected shooter in the attack who has been detained, police said. Authorities initially believed there were two suspects.

The New Hampshire State Police is assisting with the shooting investigation, it said on X.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in nearby Dunstable, Massachusetts, “out of caution” due to the active threat in Nashua, Dunstable Emergency Management said. The order instructs residents to lock doors and windows, not allow strangers into their homes, and to stay inside until further notice.

The Sheraton Nashua hotel, just over a mile from the country club, will be used as a unification site, Nashua police said. Authorities are asking residents to avoid the Sky Meadow area.

New Hampshire Rep. Maggie Goodlander said on X she is monitoring the incident.

“My heart is with the victims, their families, and the entire Nashua community as we await more information,” she said.

Sky Meadow County Club, in addition to a golf course, is a private club serving as a venue for a variety of events, such as weddings, according to its website, including a wedding today.

Nashua is about 45 minutes from Boston on the Massachusetts border.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

