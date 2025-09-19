Pueblo swears in new coroner

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Friday, commissioners held an official swearing-in for the new county coroner, and after what occurred at Davis Mortuary, this decision was not made lightly.

Dr. Gregory Grahek is currently a nurse practitioner and has been in the medical field for nineteen years.

Commissioners say they commend him for stepping up to the plate, and after the deceit the community has faced, they will be sure he succeeds.

"His quality and his effort and his willingness to take this job on at a time when there is a lot of dysfunction, obviously, he's walking into, I can't think of any other person that can handle this job as well as him, which is why I voted for him," says Commissioner Paula McPheeters.

Commissioners said there were multiple applicants, but the doctor's desire to heal the community is what made him stand out.

"Davis' event spurred a lot of turmoil, questioning concerns, and patients, family members, staff all had some kind of connection, and you could just see the pain on their faces. And being in medicine for nearly...19 years, prompted me to feel called to do something to help," says Dr. Gregory Grahek.

Dr. Grahek says the current staff at the coroner’s office will be sworn in, and he is looking forward to working with them.

