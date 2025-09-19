Hundreds gather in Colorado Springs for Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Hundreds of families are in Colorado Springs this weekend for the annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial ceremony, honoring those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Families from across the United States and Canada travel to the city each September for the solemn event, hosted by the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF). The organization personally welcomes the families of each firefighter honored during the ceremony.

This year, 311 names will be added to the granite walls of the IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial in Memorial Park, bringing the total number honored to more than 9,000 since the site was recommissioned and expanded in the late 1980s.

In addition to the families in attendance, thousands more are expected to gather in Colorado Springs to pay their respects.

The weekend of remembrance includes a bagpipe and drum band parade on Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs, beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The main memorial ceremony will take place Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in Memorial Park. The event is open to the public.

