Freed Israeli-American hostage says he will return to military service

By Tal Shalev, CNN

(CNN) — Freed Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander has announced that he intends to return to Israeli military service next month, less than half a year after being released from Hamas captivity in Gaza.

Speaking publicly on Thursday for the first time since his release, Alexander said: “While I am free, many others are still in captivity. Their families are still waiting. We cannot stop until everyone is home.”

“Next month, with God’s help, I will return to Israel, put on the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) uniform again, and serve proudly alongside my brothers. My story does not end with survival – it continues with service,” he said at an event of the US Friends of the IDF organization (FIDF) in New York.

The 21-year-old grew up in the United States and moved alone to Israel at the age of 18 to volunteer for military service in the IDF’s Golani Brigade. He was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 from a base near the Gaza border and was released in May after 584 days in captivity, following negotiations between the US and Hamas. He was the last living Israeli hostage freed from Hamas captivity.

The Trump administration had bypassed Israel to secure the deal with Hamas to free Alexander, with US President Donald Trump framing it as a step “to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones.” Hamas-affiliated Al Aqsa TV reported that the militant group had negotiated with the US to free Alexander in exchange for the resumption of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

In his speech, Alexander thanked Trump and his administration and urged continued efforts to release the remaining hostages. There are still 48 hostages who remain in captivity, 20 of whom are thought to be alive.

“I want to thank President Trump and the American administration who ensured my release. Without their work, I would not be here with you tonight,” he said, adding that despite his freedom, “the nightmare continues” for the remaining hostages.

“Their families are still waiting. We cannot forget them. I dream of the day when every hostage walks free. When no soldier, no child, and no parent will endure what I went through. That day must come soon”.

Alexander is not the only former hostage with plans to return to military service. In June, former Israeli hostage Liri Albag’s father told Israeli radio that Albag would would be returning to serve in the IDF.

Albag was one of the four female Israeli soldiers Hamas released on January 25, who had been taken captive on October 7, 2023. A fifth female Israeli soldier, Agam Berger, was released days later.

