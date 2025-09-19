CU welcomes mascot Ralphie VII

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The University of Colorado (CU) has welcomed Ralphie VII, the new mascot slated to energize cheering fans in her debut during this weekend's game.

"Ralphie's run is iconic and our fans, students, faculty, staff, and alumni take an incredible amount of pride in this tradition which transcends sports," said Taylor Stratton, director of the Ralphie Live Mascot Program. "We're excited to be adding a new Ralphie to the lineage of incredible buffalo that have represented the University of Colorado and have elevated the fans' passion for our student-athletes."

According to CU, Ralphie VII is one year old and weighs about 700 pounds. University officials say she was a gift from a ranching family filled with alumni.

