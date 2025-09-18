Human remains found believed to be Travis Decker, man accused of killing his 3 daughters, officials say

By Karina Tsui, Alex Stambaugh, CNN

(CNN) — Human remains believed to be Travis Decker, the Washington state man accused of killing his three daughters, have been found, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains were located in a remote wooded area south of the town of Leavenworth, Washington, the sheriff’s office said in a statement obtained by CNN affiliate KOMO and shared with CNN.

“While positive identification has not yet been confirmed, preliminary findings suggest the remains belong to Travis Decker,” the statement said.

CNN has reached out to Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Service for further details.

An intense monthslong manhunt has been underway for Decker, who is accused of suffocating to death his three daughters – 5-year-old Olivia, 8-year-old Evelyn and 9-year-old Paityn. Their bodies were found with multiple plastic bags over their heads at an abandoned campsite in Washington state.

The siblings had been reported missing by their mother days earlier when Decker failed to bring them home on May 30 after what was supposed to be a three-hour visit mandated by a custody agreement.

Decker’s truck was found abandoned in the area of Rock Island Campground, a campsite in the Cascades, on June 2. His daughters’ bodies were nearly 100 yards away down a small embankment, along with zip ties and plastic bags found strewn throughout the area, according to a police affidavit.

DNA samples obtained from the bags and cable ties found near their bodies matched the profile for Decker, the sheriff’s office said. No other DNA was found on the bags or the cable ties, authorities said at the time.

In the weeks since, local, state and federal officials have searched for Decker – an Army veteran skilled in wilderness survival – without knowing whether he is still alive.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.