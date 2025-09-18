5 things to know for Sept. 18: Jimmy Kimmel, State visit, Pennsylvania shooting, Interest rates, Tropical Storm Gabrielle



A key CDC advisory panel will meet today to discuss potentially drastic changes to vaccine recommendations in the US. Health experts say the panel is expected to recommend delaying hepatitis B shots for newborns, among other major updates.

1️⃣ Jimmy Kimmel

Disney’s ABC announced it is taking Jimmy Kimmel’s late night talk show off the air indefinitely following comments he made about Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer. During his Monday monologue, Kimmel said: “The MAGA Gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.” Following his remarks, the Trump-appointed chair of the FCC publicly pressured ABC to punish Kimmel — and suggested the commission could move to revoke ABC’s affiliate licenses. Several celebrities and free speech groups condemned ABC, while President Donald Trump, a frequent critic of Kimmel, praised the decision.

2️⃣ State visit

President Trump is meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as part of his second state visit to the UK. A host of topics could come up at their bilateral meeting — including Russia’s war in Ukraine, Israel’s war in Gaza and trade. On Wednesday, Trump called the visit “one of the highest honors” of his life as he was treated to an opulent banquet at Windsor Castle. Before dinner was served, King Charles III made a speech, hailing the historic bond between the UK and the US and praising Trump’s efforts to “find solutions” to world conflicts. On the same day, thousands of demonstrators made their way through the streets of London, hoisting signs, flying flags and carrying banners to make their opposition to Trump known.

3️⃣ Pennsylvania shooting

Three officers were killed and two were seriously injured after a suspect opened fire while law enforcement officials attempted to serve a warrant on Wednesday in central Pennsylvania. The officers were headed to arrest the man on stalking and trespass charges when he began shooting, officials said. The incident happened in North Codorus Township, a rural area about 2½ hours west of Philadelphia. Authorities said the suspect is dead after being shot by police. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro denounced the shooting and addressed the ongoing issue of gun violence in the US, saying, “We need to do better as a society.” So far this year, 37 law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty, according to data from the FBI.

4️⃣ Interest rates

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday lowered interest rates for the first time since December and signaled more cuts are likely this year. President Trump has been pushing for the central bank to reduce borrowing costs to juice economic growth, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear during a news conference that the decision was based on the need to support America’s faltering job market. The Fed specifically cut its benchmark lending rate by a quarter point to a new range of 4% to 4.25%. The move follows a nine-month pause prompted by the uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration’s major policy shifts. Stocks initially moved higher on the news before falling into the red across all three major indexes.

5️⃣ Tropical Storm Gabrielle

Tropical Storm Gabrielle has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean and could strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days. As of Wednesday evening, Gabrielle was churning nearly 900 miles from the Caribbean’s northern Leeward Islands with sustained winds of 50 mph. The US is not expected to see direct impacts from this system, but it might churn up surf on the East Coast next week. On the heels of Tropical Storm Gabrielle, the National Hurricane Center is also monitoring another area of showers and storms for development near the Cabo Verde Islands in the far eastern Atlantic. That system will not be a threat to land for at least the next week.

