CSPD releases identity of man killed after Potter Drive shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department has publicly released the identity of a man who was killed in a shooting earlier this month.

Late in the evening on Sept. 6, police say they were called out to the 1200 Block of Potter Drive after someone reported that shots were fired.

When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Ismael Rivera-Mora deceased at the scene. While the coroner will still need to announce the official cause of death, police say Rivera-Mora had been shot. Another victim had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, police say.

A day after the shooting, KRDO13 spoke with the owner of a nearby business who said she was working on laundry when she heard shots ring out.

"My husband had gone to sleep already, so I debated about waking him up to come and see what was happening. But I definitely heard gunshots. Several all in a row. And then I started hearing a woman crying out very loud. I mean, it was just on the other side of this fence...and she did not stop until the cops got there," says Cheryl Atencio, CEO of San Miguel Wellness.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, police say you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.