3 officers killed in shooting in central Pennsylvania and 2 officers in critical condition, officials say

By Amanda Musa, Danya Gainor, Josh Campbell, CNN

(CNN) — Three officers were killed and two remain in critical but stable condition after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in rural central Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris said.

The shooting suspect is dead after being shot by police, officials said.

The shooting appears to have occurred while officers were serving a court order, a source familiar with the situation told CNN.

The incident unfolded shortly after 2 p.m., when 911 operators received calls about the incident in North Codorus Township in central Pennsylvania, about 2 1/2 hours west of Philadelphia.

Police were dispatched to Haar Road in Spring Grove, a heavily agricultural borough of York County dotted with small barns and sprawling farm land.

A medevac helicopter was spotted in one of the area’s grassy fields, flanked by the winding road lit up by flashing lights from several responding fire engines, police cars and ambulances.

State and county officials have not released any additional information about how the incident unfolded.

York County Coroner Pamela Gay earlier told CNN her office has responded to the incident, but declined to elaborate.

The FBI along with agents from the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are at the scene supporting local officials, US Attorney General Pam Bondi said in an X post.

“Violence against law enforcement is a scourge on our society and never acceptable. Pray for the officers involved,” Bondi added.

CNN’s John Miller contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.