5 things to know for Sept. 17: State visit, Kirk shooting investigation, Middle East, Ben & Jerry’s, Robert Redford

Hurricane season is stirring again after an unusual three-week quiet spell. A new tropical depression just formed in the Atlantic that could soon become Tropical Storm Gabrielle.

1️⃣ State visit

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are in the United Kingdom for a historic second state visit at the invitation of King Charles III. This week’s trip is a rarity as Trump already received a formal state visit in 2019, hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth. Typically, second-term presidents are not afforded the pomp of another state visit. Analysts say economic issues will be at the top of the agenda as Trump meets with various UK officials. However, those meetings will coincide with anti-Trump demonstrations that could divert attention away from the diplomatic business at hand. Political activists overnight already projected massive images of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle. Four people were arrested for the public stunt.

2️⃣ Kirk shooting investigation

The 22-year-old accused of killing conservative political activist Charlie Kirk appeared virtually in court on Tuesday to hear the charges against him. He showed no emotion as the judge read the seven criminal counts, which included aggravated murder and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty. The suspected shooter, identified as Tyler Robinson, will remain in custody without bail for the time being. New documents filed by the Utah County attorney also show Robinson confessed to the murder in a series of text messages sent to his roommate after the attack. Here’s part of that exchange, as outlined in the documents:

3️⃣ Middle East

Israel is responding forcefully to an independent UN inquiry that concluded the country is committing genocide in Gaza. The 72-page report was released Tuesday by a commission set up by the UN Human Rights Council, and found Israel has “committed four genocidal acts” against the Palestinians in Gaza since October 7, 2023. The Israeli government rejects the findings, calling the report “distorted” and “false.” Meanwhile, thousands of displaced Palestinians are fleeing Gaza City as Israel escalates its offensive. Israel’s military said it expects the incursion to take “several months” to achieve its goals.

4️⃣ Ben & Jerry’s

Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Jerry Greenfield has quit the ice-cream brand amid a dispute with its British owner Unilever. Greenfield said in a statement that quitting was “one of the hardest and most painful decisions” he’d ever made, as he accused Unilever of curtailing the ice-cream maker’s ability to speak out on social causes. “Standing up for the values of justice, equity, and our shared humanity has never been more important, and yet Ben & Jerry’s has been silenced, sidelined for fear of upsetting those in power,” Greenfield said in the statement. “And it’s happening at a time when our country’s current administration is attacking civil rights, voting rights of immigrants, women, and the LGBTQ community.” CNN has reached out to Unilever for comment.

5️⃣ Robert Redford

Friends and former colleagues are paying tribute to actor Robert Redford, who died at age 89 on Tuesday. Redford’s costar in several films, Jane Fonda, said, “I can’t stop crying.” Barbra Streisand, Meryl Streep, Mark Ruffalo and many other celebrities are mourning the loss of the Oscar-winning director and Hollywood leading man. Known for his starring roles in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “All the President’s Men,” Redford also directed award-winning films such as “Ordinary People” and “A River Runs Through It.” Beyond his film career, Redford was a committed environmentalist, moving to Utah in 1961 and leading efforts to preserve the natural landscape of the state and the American West.

