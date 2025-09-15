See who won at the Emmy Awards
By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN
(CNN) — The 77th Emmy Awards were presented on Sunday and three shows dominated during television’s biggest night.
“Adolescence” won outstanding limited series, “The Pitt” won outstanding drama, while “The Studio” set a new record for total Emmy wins for a comedy series on one night with 13.
A list of nominees in major categories follows below, with the winners indicated in bold.
Outstanding drama series
“Andor”
“The Diplomat”
“The Last of Us”
“Paradise”
“The Pitt” – *WINNER
“Severance”
“Slow Horses”
“The White Lotus”
Outstanding comedy series
“Abbott Elementary”
“The Bear”
“Hacks”
“Nobody Wants This”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Shrinking”
“The Studio” – *WINNER
“What We Do in the Shadows”
Outstanding limited series
“Adolescence” – *WINNER
“Black Mirror”
“Dying for Sex”
“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
“The Penguin”
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
Adam Scott, “Severance”
Noah Wyle, “The Pitt” – *WINNER
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”
Britt Lower, “Severance “ – *WINNER
Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Zach Cherry, “Severance”
Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”
Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”
James Marsden, “Paradise”
Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”
Tramell Tillman, “Severance” – *WINNER
John Turturro, “Severance”
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Patricia Arquette, “Severance”
Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”
Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt” – *WINNER
Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”
Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”
Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”
Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”
Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
Jean Smart, “Hacks” – *WINNER
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
Seth Rogen, “The Studio” – *WINNER
Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” – *WINNER
Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”
Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”
Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”
Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”
Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere” – *WINNER
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
Michael Urie, “Shrinking”
Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”
Stephen Graham, “Adolescence” – *WINNER
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”
Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”
Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”
Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”
Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin” – *WINNER
Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”
Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”
Owen Cooper, “Adolescence” – *WINNER
Rob Delaney, “Dying For Sex”
Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”
Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie
Erin Doherty, “Adolescence” – *WINNER
Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”
Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”
Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle AndErik Menendez Story”
Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”
Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”
Outstanding reality/competition series
“The Traitors” – *WINNER
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“The Amazing Race”
“Survivor”
“Top Chef”
Outstanding talk series
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“The Daily Show”
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – *WINNER
Outstanding variety special (live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar, Fox
Beyoncé Bowl, Netflix
“The Oscars,” ABC
“SNL50: The Anniversary Special,” NBC – *WINNER
“SNL50: The Homecoming Concert,” Peacock
Outstanding scripted variety series
“Last Week Tonight – *WINNER
“Saturday Night Live
