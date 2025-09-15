Rep. Rose Pugliese resigns from Colorado’s House District 14

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Representative Rose Pugliese of Colorado's House District 14 has resigned, according to a resignation letter obtained by KRDO13. District 14 encompasses a portion of El Paso County.

In the letter, Pugliese said that she had spent time praying on the issue following what she described as a "contentious" Special Session.

"The last day of Special Session was sad and disappointing for me. I had no other choice but to bear witness to the collapse of integrity in the Colorado State House of Representative [sic]," wrote Pugliese. "The lies and hypocrisies the Majority spewed were beyond what I had ever expected, even in Colorado politics."

Pugliese also cited a devastating week between the shooting at Evergreen High School, the shooting of Charlie Kirk, and the anniversary of 9/11.

Above all else, Pugliese pointed to her children, who she said have made their own sacrifices during her career.

"But they also need their mom right now, and I need to keep them safe. So, we have made the decision to return to Mesa County. I believe the three of us need some time at 'home' right now," she wrote.

According to the letter, her resignation is effective Sept. 15, 2025.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.