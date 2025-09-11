Skip to Content
Teller County Sheriff’s Office increases security Thursday

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - In the wake of the Evergreen High School shooting on Wednesday and the political assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) tells KRDO13 there will be an increased presence of deputies in the county.

Kirk was slated to speak at the Truth & Liberty Conference in Woodland Park on Thursday night. As of noon MT, the suspected assassin has yet to be apprehended.

TCSO says they are in contact with their partners at the Colorado Springs FBI office to track any potential threats. Deputies are also working with Charis Bible College security, where the conference is being held.

KRDO13 will have a full update on how people locally are honoring Kirk's life on KRDO13 News at 4, 5 & 6.

